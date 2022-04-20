Vaccination-A Simple & Effective Way To Protect People Against Harmful Diseases

Kolkata: Vaccination is a simple and effective way to protect people of all ages against harmful diseases before they come into contact with them.

Vaccination is also safe. Side effects from a vaccine are usually minor and temporary, such as a sore arm or mild fever.

Any licensed vaccine is rigorously tested across multiple phases of trials before it is approved for use, and regularly reassessed once introduced.

Scientists also constantly monitor information from several sources for any sign a vaccine may cause health risks, and if there is a concern, they take the appropriate investigative and corrective actions. These vaccine safety monitoring processes ensure that potential risks related to vaccination are kept to the minimum possible level.

The World Health Organization (WHO) works to make sure that vaccine safety systems exist everywhere so that anyone who receives a vaccine can have their concerns considered and investigated if needed.

To produce protection against disease, vaccines activate biological reactions in the body. Those reactions vary depending on the type of vaccine and its mode of administration.

In addition to developing its protective effect, vaccine reactions may include soreness or a mild fever that resolves in a few days. Severe reactions occur very rarely (less than one in 100 000 doses of vaccines administered) and these generally occur in people with pre-existing diseases. If this risk factor is known beforehand, it is possible to prevent any potential reaction.

Proper vaccine storage, handling and administration are also important to ensure that vaccination is safe and effective. This is why WHO recommends that all health care personnel who administer vaccines receive comprehensive training before administering vaccines and are aware of their role in relation to monitoring for rare reactions.

