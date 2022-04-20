Vaccinated Anganwadi Teacher In Telangana Dies Following Chest Pain

Hyderabad: A 45-year old anganwadi teacher who was administered the COVID-19 vaccine nearly a week ago, died after complaining of chest pain overnight in Warangal district in Telangana, doctors said on Sunday.

The teacher, vaccinated on January 19, had taken some medicines on Saturday night as she was having chest pain and slept in her house at Shayampeta on the outskirts of Warangal.

She was found dead on Sunday morning, they said. Her body was shifted to the state-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital for a postmortem examination and samples were also collected there and sent for testing to ascertain the cause of death.

She is the second person who had taken a COVID-19 vaccination to have died in the state after complaining of chest pain.

Earlier, a 42-year-old healthcare worker in Nirmal district died on January 20 but a health official had said preliminary findings suggested it was unrelated to the vaccination. —PTI