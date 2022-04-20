Vaani Kapoor: I hope this is the year of big-screen entertainers

New Delhi: Actress Vaani Kapoor was last seen on screen in the 2019 blockbuster War, and is all set to be seen in upcoming biggies 'Shamshera', 'BellBottom', and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'. She feels lucky that all three films are theatrical releases.

"I hope this will be the year of big-screen entertainers! People are waiting for the virus to be under control and with the vaccines, the confidence of people will slowly build. They would want to go back to doing things they used to. People are missing many experiences that made them happy and we are a society that thrives on community hangouts," Vaani said.

She added: "Community celebrations will come back in a big way, and for Indians going to a theatre to watch a movie with friends and family is a huge thing. That's going to make a big comeback. They would want to come back to soak in an experience."

Vaani feels new content will play an important role in bringing people back to the theatres, as she expects the taste of the audience to have changed during the pandemic.

"They (audience) would want to watch films that are new, fresh and clutter-breaking. The taste and preference of the audience must have changed because of the coronavirus and they would only want to come to theatres to watch something that tells them a grand, new, compelling story! So, I'm really confident that the films that are lined up for release will do that," she said.

The actress added: "I'm lucky that I have three films 'Shamshera', 'BellBottom', and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' which are all theatricals because of the subject and the experience that they are offering to the audience. I can't wait for people to watch these films in theatres because they will truly entertain them to their core."

—IANS