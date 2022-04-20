Vaani Kapoor: Big films get you eyeballs but with it comes scrutiny

Mumbai: Actress Vaani Kapoor credits her big films such as War, Bell-Bottom, Shamshera, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui for getting the eyeballs, though she says along with it comes scrutiny.

"When you do big films, while you are bound to get more eyeballs along with it comes a lot of scrutiny. I have always been clear in my head that I want to be part of films that allow me to showcase my skills as an actor," said Vaani.

She added: "My next films -- Bell Bottom, Shamshera, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui -- are films that will hopefully entertain all of India and I have given it my all."

In Bell Bottom, Vaani stars with Akshay Kumar, in Shamshera she is opposite Ranbir Kapoor, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui will see her opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.



"Signing big films has definitely helped me to get the required attention in the brand endorsement space as you are currently seeing. I'm in a happy space and I want to do good work and also sign brands that resonate with my beliefs and values. I can't wait to see what 2021 has to offer," she said.

—IANS