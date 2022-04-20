Vaani Kapoor turns showstopper for Rina Dhaka's Dark Romanticism

New Delhi: Actress Vaani Kapoor walked the ramp for designer Rina Dhaka and the newly launched mobile brand Honor, at Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn Winter (AIFW A/W 2017), here.





Clad in a jet black faux fur, body-hugging, floor-touching dress, Vaani walked the ramp with confidence in smokey eyed makeup.





The "Befikre" actress told IANS on Thursday: "I feel very honoured to be able to wear a creation by Rina Dhaka. It's for the Honor mobiles. In January, I was a part of the launch for the Honor mobiles. So this follows."





Ready to wear her ensemble for a cocktail party, Vaani says her idea of fashion is very basic.





"My idea of fashion is very basic. I don't have a very strong notion about anything when it comes to fashion. I am okay experimenting but I know that I don't experiment. I still stuck to my comfort zone. Anything that is soothing and nice to my eyes I pick that up, I don't follow a particular trend," the 28-year-old said.





"I follow being effortless and not make a statement," she added.





The collection by Dhaka consisted of off-shoulder sheath, crochet mesh, sequins, velvet lapels, layered dresses, plaid jackets, chiffon plisse dress, knitted jackets, long gowns and tartan frill dress.





"This collection is about dark romanticism. Elements of flowers against a very distressed background whether it is for leaves or dried twigs," Dhaka said.





"Faux furs, washed effect on the ensembles has been used to make them look vintage and I have dabbled with stripes and flowers in hues of grey, charcoal, brown mouse and a hint of red," she added.





Organised by Fashion Design Council of India, the fashion week will end on March 18.





--IANS