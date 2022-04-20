Vaani Kapoor grateful that her director Abhishek Kapoor loves her work

Mumbai: Actress Vaani Kapoor is over the moon. Abhishek Kapoor, director of her upcoming film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, has praised her on social media.

"I'm grateful that my director is loving what I'm doing to bring this beautiful character to life on screen. Abhishek Kapoor has really backed me as an artiste and trusted me with his vision for the film and the role. I will be thrilled to do justice to that belief," she wrote.

Vaani stressed the film and her role of Maanvi will be special.

"Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a very special film for me and I am giving my heart and soul to deliver my best. I was bowled over by the character when I read the script and I think even after we finish shooting the film, there will be a piece of Maanvi left in my heart forever," she said. —IANS