Washington: The recent research has found a reduced Vitamin D intake in occupational asthma patients.

Previously, Vitamin D intake was rarely evaluated in cases of occupational asthma regardless of it being an important part of nutrition.

The main objective of this study was to assess the Vitamin D intake in occupational asthma patients and its relation with body mass index, co-morbidities related to Vitamin D deficit, lung function and quality of life. The researchers found a reduced Vitamin D intake in both obese and non-obese asthma patients. The study was published in JAMA Network Open.

Lower intake was found in mild asthma group compared to severe asthma group. Regression analysis revealed a different pattern in the asthma groups. The Impact score in irritant asthma indicated a stronger relationship with BMI while the symptom score in allergic asthma group was closely associated with the Vitamin D intake.

The researchers concluded that the relation between obesity and Vitamin D on clinical cores and lung function depended on the asthma phenotype.

It was recommended that the nutritional interventions in all occupational asthma phenotypes should be an important aspect in future treatments, especially targeting body fat reduction and achievement of daily recommended intake of Vitamin D. ANI