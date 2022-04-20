Uttrakhand CM Holds Meeting On Ropeway, Metro System

Dehradun (The Hawk): The meeting of the Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) was held in the Secretariat under the Presidentship of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. The meeting approved the Uttrakhand Metro Rail's Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP). The DPR of the Ropeway Project for Dehradun is being made by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. The PRT system for Haridwar city was also approved along with the Metro Light construction in Haridwar- Rishikesh and Nepali farm. The UMTA has been set up under the Presidentship of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. It includes housing minister as vice president, chief secretary as secretary and secretary housing, finance, transport and planning as members. Uttrakhand Metro Rail MD Jitendra Tyagi gave presentation on Dehradun- Haridwar Rishikesh Metro light system. He gave presentation on route plan study from Dehradun to Nepali Farm metro light. Information was also provided about the projects for Dehradun and Haridwar City. Those present in the meeting were Housing Minister Madan Kaushik, Principal Secretary Anand Vardhan and Secretary Nitesh Jha.





