Uttarkhand Government May Accept Demands Of Striking Employees

Dehradun: Apparently buckling under the pressure of the Lok Sabha election, the Uttarakhand government on Thursday indicated that it is likely to accept most of the demands of its striking employees who have gone on mass leave.

"The talks ended on a very positive note. The government has assured us that it will put forward our demands in Friday's state cabinet's meeting for final acceptance," said a spokesman of the striking employees after their leaders held talks with Finance Minister Prakash Pant at the Secretariat here.

Pant tweeted that the government was committed to safeguard the interests of its employees.

However, thousands of government employees who began an indefinite strike on Thursday morning on their 10 point charter of demands remained adamant and said they will remain on leave till the demands were accepted.

"We have taken leave and will continue to do so till our demands are accepted," said the spokesman. The employees are demanding various allowances and incentives despite getting the benefits of the Seventh Pay Commission. The government had threatened punitive action against the striking employees if they went on leave. --IANS