Dehradun: Speaking on the measures taken in Uttarakhand, Trivendra Rawat informed that around 10,000 Personal Protective Equipment kits, 30,000 masks and 257 ventilators are available. "We have around 10,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, 30,000 masks and 257 ventilators.

Many states are affected due to COVID-19, so I believe that lockdown should not be lifted but extended so that we end the spread of COVID-19," said Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat.