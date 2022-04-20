Uttarkhand Chess Society Organizes Twin Chess Tournaments In Dehradun & Haridwar

Dehradun / Haridwar (The Hawk): Uttarakhand Chess Society, which comprises of players from the Garhwal and Kumaon region, conducted a twin chess tournament in Dehradun & Haridwar on 20th & 21th March respectively. In the tournament national champions from all over India participated under 15 and 10 categories. From Dehradun, Harish Sharma emerged as a winner of the tournament held in Dehradun whereas Vinay Raj Bhatt, has grab the first spot in Haridwar tournament under main category. Atharv Bisht won first position, Under 15 boys & Sherali Pattnaik Under- 15 Girls category. Under 10 Category Samaksh Uniyal, came first, & in Senior above 55, Anil Kumar Gairola came first.

Shri. N.S Bisht ji, Superintendent Engineer, Power Corporation of Uttarakhand graced the event as chief guest. He distributed the trophies to the winners and appreciates players for participating in the tournament. Shri. N.S Bisht ji said "It is enthralling to see these kids making moves on chess board and by seeing them playing I am certain that we are on the right track of our goal of making Dehradun a chess hub of India". On the sideline of the tournament Rohit Singh Rana, President of Uttarakhand Chess Society said "we are hopeful that in future we will hold an International Chess Tournament in the state and to make this happen we are making all possible efforts. We are also in talks with All India Chess Federation (AICF) regarding the same and the talks are shaping well".