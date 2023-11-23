Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Images Show Steel Obstructing Free Movement Of Rescue Pipe

Uttarkashi: As the multi-rescue operation to provide a safe passage to 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi enters a critical stage, images of an auger drilling machine facing obstruction to save workers surfaced on Thursday afternoon.

Some of the images showing the steel obstructing the free movement of the rescue pipe inside the tunnel and blocking the other side of the under-construction tunnel have been accessed by ANI.

In one of the images, a shadow of a man is apparently seen capturing the moments on his mobile phone. The debris was removed later, as per officials. Rescuers, using a US auger machine, resumed drilling on Tuesday and, by late night on Wednesday, drilled through 45 metres out of the 60-metre stretch of debris that blocked the Sikyara side of the under-construction tunnel stretching from Silkyara to Barkot.

Speaking on the preparations for the post-rescue operation, expected by the end of the day, Dr Narinder Kumar at Hospital Administration, AIIMS Rishikesh, said while speaking to ANI, "If needed, there is a plan to bring the rescued people here. The government has made arrangements at the district hospital in Uttarkashi."

"They will be taken there first. We have also made arrangements here. Trauma and ICU beds have been reserved for them."

Project Manager, Operation 108 Ambulance, Mukesh Nautiyal, told ANI that five ambulances have been kept on standby outside the tunnel site.

"A total of 31 ambulances are here. Out of 31 ambulances, 7 are advanced life support (ALS), while others are basic life support (BLS). 27 ambulances are here, and there are 5 ambulances near the tunnel... All the ambulances are well equipped; it's like a mini-emergency."

District Programme Officer, 108 Ambulance, Narendra Badoni, told ANI on Thursday that workers with "serious complications", will be shifted to ALS.

"Directions have been issued that as soon as workers are rescued, the ambulances will be numbered. Workers with serious ailments will be shifted to ALS equipped with a cardiac monitor and normal patients to BLS". Speaking to ANI, the Uttarkashi District Magistrate said that only a little more work is left for the completion of the rescue operation, which has been ongoing for the past 12 days.

Uttarkashi District Magistrate said, "We have covered a majority of the distance and there is now only a little more work left. Our teams are continuously trying to overcome the technical problems that we are facing. We are taking advice from experts and skilled people, some of whom are also called to the spot.

"It is not possible to say when the rescue will end but the work is continuously going on and being monitored by the state and the central government," he said.

According to a state government official, the rescue operation is at its final stage, as the trapped workers are likely to be pulled out today.

On November 12, a portion of the under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot collapsed and debris falling in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel trapped 41 labourers inside.

The workers are trapped in a 2 km-built portion, which is complete, including concrete work that provides safety to the workers. —ANI