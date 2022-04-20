Uttarkashi Minor Girl Rape And Murder Accused Nabbed By Police

Dehradun: On August 18, 2018, information was received that dead body of a girl has been found on the bridge of the border of the revenue village Bhakda Hitanu. In this regard, the parents of the girl have got an FIR registered under section 302/376/363 of IPC and 3/4 POCSO Act against unknown persons. After getting the panchayatnama and post-mortem done by the Harish Chander Amwal, the investigation of the case was handed over to a Special Investigating Team (SIT), constituted under the headship of regular police area officer, Uttarkashi Mr. Manoj Kumar Thakur. The team mainly comprised the officers including Inspector Ravinder Yadav, Sub-Inspector Manisha Negi and Sunita. During the investigation it came to light that Mukesh alias Bunty, son of Pawan, resident of village Deen, police station Lambgaon, Tehri, who was doing mule riding in Hitanu area, used to visit the residence of the deceased and had been to the deceased residence in an inebriated condition during late night couple of times. On this, the search for the suspected accused was initiated.

On August 20, 2018, suspect Mukesh was apprehended from Deodhar Dunda and was questioned. During questioning, accused Bunty admitted that he knew the deceased and was looking for opportunity to talk to deceased and her elder sister on couple of occasions. He admitted that few days back, he went to the residence of the deceased at 1 am after consuming liquor and tried to talk to her but the mother of the deceased got awake and he was asked to leave. On August 17, 2018, the accused in an inebriated state went to the residence of the deceased and took her while she was asleep and thereafter raped her. The accused also confessed of murdering the girl. The accused has been sent to judicial custody. Notably, Chief Minister Mr Trivendra Singh Rawat had handed over the probe into the rape and murder of a minor girl in Uttarkashi to IG level senior officer. Chief Minister continued taking regular updates from the police officers about the case.