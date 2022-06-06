Uttarkashi accident: IAF to take bodies of pilgrims to Khajuraho

Speaking with ANI, Chouhan said that the bodies will be sent to MP's Khajuraho from Uttarakhand's Dehradun after postmortem.

Dehradun: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday informed that Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft has been arranged to take the bodies of pilgrims killed in the bus accident in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district to Madhya Pradesh.The deceased pilgrims hailed from Madhya Pradesh's Panna district. Speaking with ANI, Chouhan said that the bodies will be sent to MP's Khajuraho from Uttarakhand's Dehradun after postmortem. Whereafter, teams of the Madhya Pradesh government will take them to four different villages in the state."We have asked for IAF aircraft to carry the bodies. The aircraft will arrive in Dehradun by 2 pm. The bodies will be sent to Khajuraho, our teams will be ready there and will take the bodies to four different villages," he said while adding that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has made the arrangements for IAF aircraft.

Chouhan further informed that all the bodies were recovered last night, and their post mortem was done too. "Bodies will reach Dehradun at about 10 am today and will be sent to Khajuraho after embalming; will try that their cremation is done today," he added. The MP Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister and Home Minister for the continuous support from the Centre. Chouhan has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured along with free treatment to the four critically injured including the driver. "Rs 5 lakh to the deceased's families, Rs 50,000 and free treatment to the four critically injured including the driver, who told us that accident happened after the steering wheel failed. The remaining three tourists are from MP, trying to save their lives," he said. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Shivraj Singh Chouhan have reached the site of the incident in Nainbagh and extended their condolences to Krishna Bihari Dwivedi, a relative of Ramsji and Banke Bihari, who died in the bus accident. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand CM said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also sent the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team for rescue work."All bodies have been recovered and sent to Dehradun...After the process is complete we will send them...(bodies to Khajuraho, MP)," he added.

Dhami has also ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. After the search and rescue operations concluded, the officials on Monday said that as many as 26 persons have been confirmed dead while four are critically injured. The bus carrying 30 people, including 28 pilgrims was on its way to Yamunotri Dham in Uttarkashi when it fell into a gorge. Personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) along with district administration rushed to the site to conduct rescue and relief operations. The Prime Minister expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.—ANI