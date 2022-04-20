Uttarkashi's Gender-Bender: Either Girls Or Boys, Not Both

Dehradun: In an embarrassing state of affairs, a recent health department report showed only males were born in 132 villages in Uttarakhand''s Uttarkashi district but now new data has revealed that only female children were born in 129 different villages in the same district.

"We are authenticating this medical data. This data is part of a monitoring exercise to find why the population of females is on decline in some villages of our Uttarkashi district," said a worried District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan.

Chauhan''s comments came after the district medical data showed that 216 children - all males - were born in 132 villages in the district. On the other hand, other data revealed that only 70 births - all females - took place in 129 villages of the district.

This data has put the district administration in a tizzy. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has already ordered an inquiry to ascertain the factual situation.

Chauhan said all the villages where the sex ratio was skewed were being monitored on a quarterly basis.

"This is the result of intense monitoring. We are now trying to verify the facts minutely," the DM said.

Usha Negi, Chairperson of the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, a state government body, has sought a detailed report on the issue saying "the data did not appear authentic."

"We must do some hard work and find out what is the factual position in Uttarkashi as far as the foeticide. If this is foeticide, then it is a very big issue. We must keep vigil on some mobile ultrasound vans which are doing such dirty work," Negi said. Gangotri MLA Gopal Singh Rawat, who represents the district, also expressed concern over the issue and said he is working with the district authorities to verify such reports.



