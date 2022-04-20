Uttarayani 'Ghughutia' Festival In Uttarakhand

Nainital: The festival of of Makar Sankranti 'Uttarayani' is one of the most auspicious festivals in Uttarakhand which bears great significance in the state. Here, it is celebrated in quite a different way. The festival of Uttarayani reflects the culture and rituals of Kumaon and Garhwal regions.

The festival is celebrated throughout the country with great enthusiasm and fervour on 14th or 15th January. It marks the transition of Sun towards north direction "Makar" (zodiac sign Capricorn) from the "Kark" (zodiacs sign of Cancer). It is also known as the festival of farmers as it usually symbolizes a harvest festival not only in India but in many South-East Asian countries as well. It is believed that from this day onwards the migratory birds start returning to the hills as this day signals a change of season.

Sankranti or Sankrant is derived from a Sanskrit word meaning 'to move'. The Cultural variations in India decorate the festival with different names and different logics behind celebrations and rituals. In south India, it is called 'Pongal', north-east India calls it 'Maghi Bihu' while in Uttarakhand, it is known as 'Uttarayani' or 'Ghughutia'. On this day, people take a dip in the holy Ganges (or any other holy river) since this day is considered very auspicious for washing away one's sins. It is also said that if one does not take a holy dip then he might turn into a donkey in his next birth. People distribute traditional foods like Khichdi (a semi solid gruel made with pulses and rice) and Til ke laddoo (Sesame sweets made with jaggery) to the needy and destitute.

In Uttarakhand, people offer Khichadi (a mixture of rice and pulses) in charity, takes ceremonial dip in the holy rivers around, and participate in many fairs. Major Uttarayani fairs are generally held in a number of places in Kumaon region including Bageshwar, Ranibagh, and Hanseswari. But Bageshwar fair is the most popular among folks and people from from different parts of the state gather there for celebrations. A number of festivities are held at the event including exhibition of handicrafts, music concerts of local artists singing Jhoras, Chancharis, and Bairas etc. A variety of local produce such as iron and copper vessels, baskets, casks, bamboo articles, mats, mattresses, carpets, blankets, herbs, and spices can be purchased at the fair.

'Gur' or Jaggery also has a significance in the festival as young ones seek blessings from their elder ones and in return the elder ones offer the young ones 'gur',which signifies end of bitterness between them. People also prepare sweets called 'Ghughutis, which are made with wheat flour kneaded in a mix of water and gur and small balls are molded into different shapes like drums, pomegranates, knives, sword etc from dough. They are air-dried naturally for two-three hours and then deep fried in ghee and are eaten after they get cool down. There is another ritual that holds significance in Uttarayani festival in Uttarakhand. Ghughutis are strung together with an orange fixed in the middle and are worn as necklace by small children. This is done to attract crows and to persuade them to eat the ghughutis as a token of welcome for all the migratory birds who are returning to the hills. The child who is able to feed the crow first, is considered lucky in the troupe. Ever locality has several troupes of children roaming around to entice the crows. They also seek blessings from the crows. The most popular legend behind