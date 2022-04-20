Uttarakhand:Youth accuses senior IPS officer of brutal assault

Dehradun: An 18-year-old youth here has accused a senior IPS official of calling him to a police post and assaulting him brutally for allegedly harassing his daughter.

In his complaint lodged at the police headquarters here, the youth said the officer called him to Bindal police chowki in the city last Monday, stripped him naked with the help of other police personnel, thrashed him and burnt him with a cigarette.

The ADG-rank officer, on the other hand, lodged a counter-complaint with the police accusing the youth of harassing his daughter on social media.

DG (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar said the allegations of both the sides are being probed and further action in the matter will be taken as per the outcome of the investigation.

SP, city, Shweta Choubey is looking into the matter.

Medical examination of the youth confirms assault as there were injury marks below his ears and buttocks and cigarette burn marks on his hand. The youth''s family has also approached the state human rights commission demanding action against the senior police official. PTI