Uttarakhand: Weekend Lockdown Imposed In Khatima

Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand): A complete lockdown has been imposed on Saturday and Sunday in Khatima by the Udham Singh Nagar administration in Uttarakhand in the light of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the town, Yousuf Ali, the tehsildar of Khatima said.

"Over 200 new COVID-19 cases have been reported here which is why the district administration has imposed a weekend lockdown. The city is being sanitized to reduce the risk of infection," the tehsildar said. As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttarakhand currently has a total of 3,058 active cases and 5,731 recoveries. So far, 112 deaths have been reported in the state. —ANI