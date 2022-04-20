Uttarakhand: Valley of Flowers opens, entry restricted

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): The gates of world heritage Valley of Flowers in Chamoli district of the state have been opened on Monday. However, the movement of tourists will stay restricted amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

The District Magistrate of Chamoli, Swati S Bhadauria informed that due to COVID-19, the movement in the valley of flowers will continue to be restricted. "It will be decided when to open the Valley of Flowers for the tourists according to the guidelines of the government," she added.

The Valley of Flowers, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is famous for its over 500 plant species. It is open every year from June to October for tourists. The valley is situated in Garhwal Himalayas, next to Nanda Devi National Park, and is known for its serene picturesque beauty. (ANI)