Uttarakhand: Two Missing Trekkers Found

Dehradun: A day after they got separated from their group and went missing, two trekkers including a foreigner were rescued on Friday from the Ghanghariya-Hemkund trek route, police said.

An SDRF team found the duo near the Himalayan Sikh shrine on Friday, police added. Though safely rescued, the trekkers are sick and rather traumatised by their experience, they said.

One of them is 35-year-old Ali Osha from Slovenia and the other is 29-year-old Harpreet from Punjab, police said.

They are part of a four-member team of trekkers and got separated during the course of the trek on Thursday evening, police added. —PTI