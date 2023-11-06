Uttarakhand: Truck Plunges Into Chamoli Gorge, 2 Rescued

Chamoli: Disaster Response personnel on Monday extricated two people from the wreckage of a truck">truck that had plunged into a deep gorge near Gauchar in Chamoli district of the state, police said.

The incident took place near Dat Pulia when the driver of the truck">truck lost control of the vehicle and it tipped over into the gorge.

Upon receiving information, a team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) immediately rushed to the scene and managed to extricate two people from the wreckage.

"The SDRF team took immediate action and with great effort managed to safely take out one person trapped in the truck">truck while the other passenger was extricated earlier," police said.

The duo identified as Chandra Mohan Chandra Mohan and Sunil Rana were rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment of their injuries.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. —ANI