Uttarakhand: Seven killed, 32 injured in separate road mishaps

Seven persons were killed and 32 others injured in two separate road accidents in Uttarakhand, police said today. Three members of a marriage party were killed when their bus fell into a deep gorge in Basukedar area of Rudraparayag district late last night. Around 24 persons were also injured in the accident, Basukedar police station in-charge Manohar Kala said. The injured were admitted to Rudraprayag district hospital, Agastyamuni Community Health Centre and Shrinagar base hospital. The bus, carrying the marriage party, was on its way from Kyunja village to Dalsingi when it met with the accident, Kala, who supervised the rescue operation, said. In another incident, four persons were killed and eight others injured when a van they were travelling in fell into a 150-metre deep gorge at Lalpul near Mohand yesterday, police said. The vehicle was on its way from Dehradun to Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, they said. The injured were admitted to a community health centre in Fatehpur.