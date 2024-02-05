Uttarakhand: SDRF rescues 25 people stranded due to snow in Dehradun

SDRF Rescues 25 Stranded Individuals Amid Heavy Snowfall in Uttarakhand: A heroic effort by the State Disaster Response Force under extreme weather conditions prompts relief as several regions in Uttarakhand face snow emergencies.

Dehradun: The State Disater Response Force (SDRF) on Monday rescued as many as 25 people stranded on the Tyuni Motor Marg under the Chakrata police station limits in Uttarakhand's Dehradun due to heavy snowfall, said an official.

According to the official, it was informed by the Chakrata police station that 25 people are trapped in the snow in their respective vehicles on the Tyuni Motor Marg. Upon receiving the information, a team of SDRF rushed to the spot.

Due to the excessive snow on the road, it was not possible for the SDRF to carry forward the vehicle. So, they left for the spot on foot.

Upon reaching there, it was learned that about 6-7 vehicles carrying 25 people were stranded on the route.

The SDRF rescued the stranded people and shifted them to a safer place, the official added.

Uttarakhand, one of the popular tourist destinations, has witnessed snowfall in various regions due to the sudden shift in the weather.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted heavy rain and snowfall in the mountainous regions of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand due to a western disturbance.

Meanwhile, Kedarnath Dham, one of the country's oldest and most revered pilgrimage sites, witnessed continuous and intense snowfall on Monday.

The Kedarnath Temple and the surrounding hills are now adorned with a white layer of snow.

Following a sudden weather shift in Uttarakhand's high-altitude regions, the Badrinath Temple, another popular pilgrimage destination, also remains draped in snow as the region experiences snowfall.

The Surkanda Devi Hills in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district have also been covered with a layer of snow.

Popular locations such as Badrinath, Hemkund Sahib, the Valley of Flowers, Nanda Devi National Park, Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri shrines, and Chakrata in the Dehradun district remain adorned with a blanket of snow in the winter season.

Uttarakhand is one of the tourist destinations in India where you can catch snowfall during the winter. The landscape is given a complete makeover, turning to pure white in several places.

The Uttarakhand police, earlier today, issued an alert asking tourists to avoid risky journeys and drive carefully on the mountain roads.

—ANI