Uttarakhand: SDRF Rescues 10 Youngsters Trapped On Island Near Robbers Cave In Dehradun

Dehradun: The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Thursday rescued 10 youngsters who were stranded on an island near Robbers Cave in Dehradun.

According to the SDRF, "We received information from the City Control Room (CCR) that some people had been trapped on an island near Robbers Cave (Guchhupani), for whose rescue SDRF team is required."

On receiving the information, the SDRF rescue team along with sub-inspector Laxmi Rawat from post Sahastradhara immediately left for the site of the incident with necessary rescue equipment.

The SDRF team reached the site of the incident and took immediate action.

Subsequently, the 10 people trapped on the island were brought to a safe place by crossing the river with great difficulty using rope through the strong current of the river, said the SDRF.

Earlier, heavy rain swelled up the usually dry Sukhi river, washing away numerous parked cars and flooding homes and major roads in Haridwar.

In a relief and rescue operation, a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) pulled out the four submerged vehicles from the Ganga River after they were swept away in the flooding of a rain drain near Kharkhari in Haridwar on July 1.

These vehicles were handed over to the district police and were swept away in the Ganga River when the rain drain suddenly overflowed near the Kharkhari area after Haridwar was lashed with heavy rains earlier last week.

After major efforts and hard work of hours, the SDRF team pulled out four vehicles from the river and handed them over to the district police.

Heavy rains in Haridwar last week caused severe flooding with rising water levels in the Ganga River leading to vehicles floating and roads being submerged.

Intense downpours resulted in the Ganga River's water level rising significantly, flooding roads and leaving several vehicles partially or completely submerged.

Local authorities had advised residents and visitors to avoid bathing in the river due to the hazardous conditions. —ANI