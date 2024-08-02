Uttarakhand: Rescue operations continue for people stranded in Kedar Valley following heavy rain

Officials have distributed 18,000 food packets and 35,000 water bottles. Under the District Magistrate's direction, departments are working tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of those affected.

Rudraprayag: Rudraprayag District Administration and various security forces are continuing the rescue operation for the pilgrims and local residents who have been stranded in Kedarghati due to damage to the roads in Kedar Valley following heavy rain.

The administration has distributed 18,000 food packets and 35,000 water bottles, said officials. Efforts are being made to rescue all the people safely at every level.

Under the direction of the District Magistrate, the concerned departments are continuously working to safely rescue and provide food to the devotees and pilgrims stranded at various stops in Kedar Valley.

District Supply Officer KS Kohli said that since Thursday morning, food packets, drinking water and food are being arranged for the devotees stranded at the main stops of the Yatra. Nearly 18,000 food packets and nearly 35,000 water bottles have been made available at Kedarnath, Lincholi, Bhimbali, Sonprayag, Shersi, Guptkashi, Chaamasi and other places till 3:30 pm on Friday.

Apart from this, food is being provided at various places with the help of GMVN and local traders. BKTC, local public representatives and traders are also fully cooperating in this.

Additional Chief Medical Officer Dr Vimal Gusain said that till now, medical facilities have been provided to 286 people in Sonprayag, Gaurikund and Shersi. Till 3:30 pm on Friday, 582 people have been rescued by airlifting them by heli services. More than 1,500 people have been rescued manually between Sonprayag and Gaurikund.

