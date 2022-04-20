Uttarakhand: Over 57,000 Pilgrims Visited Four Dhams Since July 1

Dehradun: As many as 57,024 pilgrims have visited the Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri from July 1 to September 25, said the Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Management Board on Friday.

"57,024 pilgrims have visited the four Dhams Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri from 1 July to 25 September. E-passes are being issued to all pilgrims for darshan in the four dhams," the board stated. —ANI