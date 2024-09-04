Uttarakhand: Over 100 Liquor Shops Raided Across State Under CM Dhami's Orders

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Excise Department conducted raids at over 100 liquor shops across the state under the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), "The teams of the administration and the excise department conducted raids on more than 100 liquor shops across the state on Tuesday. This unexpected crackdown created a state of panic among the contract operators."

"The raids were conducted after complaints were received by the Chief Minister against overpricing and liquor smuggling in various regions," said the release.

Taking note of these complaints, Chief Minister Dhami directed the administration and excise department to take strict action against those found guilty.

As per the release, the raids were conducted in several districts including Pithoragarh, Almora, Nainital, Bageshwar, Udham Singh Nagar, Champawat, Haridwar, Dehradun, Tehri, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Pauri Garhwal districts on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Dhami instructed that shops found guilty of overpricing or failing to maintain proper stock and sales registers will be sealed, the authorities said "overpricing and liquor smuggling will not be tolerated in the state."

Uttarakhand CM also instructed the teams to conduct periodic raids in future and continue taking strict measures to curb illegal activities in the liquor market. Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Dhami reviewed the law and order situation of the state in detail with senior officials of the government through video conferencing at the Chief Minister's residence.

The meeting included the Director General of Police, Commissioners, Deputy Inspectors General of Police, District Magistrates and Senior Superintendents of Police, among others.

According to an official release from the CMO, "CM Dhami gave strict instructions to the officers to make the law and order of the state tight and proper and to effectively control the crimes."

The Chief Minister directed to focus on mutual coordination of officers for effective control of crimes, quick communication of information, making the intelligence system effective, and ensuring the arrangement of night patrolling.

He also stressed making efforts to make Uttarakhand a drug-free state by 2025 and focussing on community policing.

The Chief Minister also said that there is a need to think about what can be done better to control crime in the state.

The Chief Minister also gave instructions to make public awareness and training programmes effective for the effective prevention of cybercrime. —ANI