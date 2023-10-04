Uttarakhand: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Hotel Due To Cylinder Explosion

Rudraprayag: A massive fire broke out in a canteen after a gas cylinder exploded in a hotel situated in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district yesterday night, said officials on Wednesday.

According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), "Late night yesterday we received information from the Sonprayag police station that a fire broke out in a hotel's canteen in Gaurikund due to explosion of a gas cylinder and that SDRF team is required for relief and rescue operations."

As soon as the information about the incident was received, a rescue team from the SDRF immediately rushed to the spot, added officials.

The fire was brought under control by the SDRF rescue team while conducting a joint rescue operation with other rescue units. Speaking about the incident an official said, "The fire had broke out in the canteen of a hotel situated in Rudraprayag-Kedarnath road of Gaurikund. The canteen belonged to a temple committee and the fire had erupted due to the explosion of a gas cylinder." "A total of 6 cylinders were kept in the canteen, out of which 2 cylinders burst, there were no reports of injuries or loss of human life," said the SDRF member.

On Tuesday, the fire department dozed off major blaze, which erupted after an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar.

At least three people were injured due to the accident and admitted to Sivakasi Government Hospital, and two of them were later referred to Virudhunagar Government Hospital, said police. —ANI