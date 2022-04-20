Uttarakhand: Markets in Dharchula observing restrictions against COVID-19

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand): As part of steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus, markets in Pithoragarh's Dharchula are observing lockdown till Sunday and only essential services are operational.

Markets from Dharchula to Baram have been closed after various market associations announced four-day closure of markets till Sunday.

Market association president Bhupendra Thapa told ANI that there was concern among people of Dharchula about coronavirus infection.

"Due to an increase in the risk of infection, a meeting of various associations was held. The lockdown has full support from all and I thank all the associations," he said.

Dr Aamir Alam, a nodal officer in the fight against coronavirus, urged people to make restrictions a success.

"It is one of the toughest periods due to coronavirus. I appeal to local people to jointly make the four-day lockdown a success. So far, 42 cases have been reported in Dharchula, and some areas have also been turned into containment zones. The testing is also being increased here," Alam said. —ANI