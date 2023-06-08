    Menu
    Uttarakhand: Man Arrested For Raping Minor Girl In Haridwar

    The Hawk
    June8/ 2023

    Haridwar: A man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl for two years in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, the police said on Thursday.

    According to officials, the girl's family members learned about the incident after she got pregnant, and subsequently, a police complaint was lodged.

    Superintendent of Police (SP) Crime Rekha Yadav said the victim's parents approached the police and lodged a complaint at Kotwali Jwalapur Police Station.

    She said that the accused, identified as Shabbir, did not tell the girl his real name and posed as Sameer.

    SP further said that a case under relevant sections of IPC, and also under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused. "The accused has been arrested, and we are further looking into the case," the SP added. —ANI

