    Uttarakhand: Man Arrested For Raping 21-Yr-Old Woman In Rishikesh

    April20/ 2022


    Rishikesh: A man was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman, police said.

    Umang Gandhi was produced before a local court which sent him to judicial custody, Muni-ki-Reti police station SHO RK Saklani said.

    According to the victim, she was allegedly raped by Gandhi in Tapovan area on April 25, he said.

    The woman is a painter and the accused took her to a room in Tapovan on the pretext of getting it painted, police said.

    He offered her a drink laced with cannabis and allegedly raped her, the SHO said. —PTI

