Uttarakhand: Man Arrested For Molesting Minor In Dehradun

Dehradun: A man was arrested by the police for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl at his computer coaching centre in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, the police said on Monday.

The incident took place under the Nehru colony police station limits in the capital city, added the police.

"The plaintiff told us that his 13-year-old daughter was being molested by a man, identified as Shivam Power, at the latter's computer coaching centre under the Nehru colony police station in Dehradun", said Senior Superintendent of Police, Dehradun. This Man Told The Best Way To Earn ?56,00,000 In A Week!

Olymp Trade

"On the basis of the complaint received, a case was immediately registered at the Nehru colony police station and the accused, Shivam Power, was arrested", the SSP added.

Meanwhile, a probe is underway. Further details are awaited. —ANI