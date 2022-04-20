Uttarakhand: Leopard Sighted In Village Along India-Nepal Border

Dehradun: There is a sense of fear amongst the residents of Chandeli village on the India-Nepal border after a leopard was sighted in the region.

The leopard was sighted on a CCTV camera installed in the village. The leopard has targeted certain domestic animals in the village.

The Ranger of Khatima Forest Department BS Bisht said, "The Forest Department has alerted the residents of Chandeli village about the presence of a leopard in the village."

"The villagers should not venture out at night. A team has been formed to monitor the leopard's movement. The forest department is making efforts to make the leopard flee to the forest," SDO of Forest Department, Babu Lal said. —ANI