Uttarakhand: Kaddukhal-Siddhpeeth Devi Ropeway Service To Boost Tourism

Tehri Garhwal: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday inaugurated the Kaddukhal-Siddhpeeth Devi ropeway service and said that the ropeway initiative will be a relief to the devotees and tourists coming for the darshan.

After the inauguration, the Chief Minister offered prayers at the Maa Surkanda Devi Temple and wished for the state's happiness and prosperity.

"The inauguration of this ropeway will be a relief to the devotees and tourists coming for the darshan of Maa Surkanda Devi. They had to walk on foot from here for around 2 hours, they can now go easily. This will also benefit the tourism sector," said Dhami.

The Chief Minister said that the ropeway service will also increase the livelihood of the people at the local level and along with religious tourism, adventure tourism is also being promoted in the state.

"The ropeway project is a major means of pollution-free transport for commuters and tourists. Action is being taken by the state government for the construction of various ropeway projects in the districts under the Parvatmala scheme of the Centre. Various adventure water sports are being conducted in the giant lake spread over 42 square kilometers in the Tehri district. Other activities related to tourism are being planned in this lake," he said.

Dhami further said that under the guidance of the Prime Minister, development works are being done rapidly in all the areas of the state.

"In 2025, when we celebrate the silver jubilee of the establishment of the state of Uttarakhand, it will be among the leading states of the country in this area. Lakhs of devotees are expected to visit Chardham Yatra this year. Every effort has been made to ensure that the devotees get every facility in the state," he added.

The Chief Minister also directed the District Magistrate Tehri to identify land for the construction of a permanent helipad in this area.

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj said "With the start of ropeway service for Maa Surkanda, there will be a rapid increase in the number of devotees. Efforts are being made to provide all possible facilities for the devotees in view of the Chardham Yatra. Religious and adventure tourism is also being promoted in other areas of the state." The length of the ropeway built at a cost of about 5 crores to reach the Surkanda Devi temple is 502 meters. Its capacity is about 500 persons per hour.

Surkanda Devi Temple Ropeway Service is the first important ropeway project after the formation of the state of Uttarakhand, which has been constructed by the State Tourism Department. With the start of the Surkanda Devi Ropeway service, devotees will be able to easily have darshan of Mother Surkanda Devi throughout the year in just five to ten minutes from Kaddukhal. —ANI