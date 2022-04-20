Uttarakhand: Heavy Snowfall Creates Problems For Commuters

With heavy snowfall hitting high altitude areas of Uttarakhand, locals faced difficulties in commuting as the road connecting the Niti-Mana valleys in Chamoli district remained covered with snow on Saturday.The situation worsened as there were a lot of obstructions on the pathway. It became an uphill task for the people living in the villages of the valley, the army vehicles, and soldiers to reach the border.The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) was seen clearing out the road so as to bring swift transportation back on road. "These days, due to changing weather trends, the BRO is caught up in multiple pathway clearance activities. Currently, the BRO has undertaken the task of opening the Badrinath Highway and the snow removal from the Malari-Niti border road." said the BRO station commander.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted thunderstorms, lightning, and hail at isolated places likely over Himachal Pradesh. White lightning at isolated places over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzzafarabad, south coastal areas. —ANI