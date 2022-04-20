Uttarakhand: Govt Staff Strike Work Over Quota In Promotion

Dehradun: Government employees appointed under the reserved quota in Uttarakhand are on strike for the last one week after the Nainital High Court did not accept their demand for reservation in promotion.

The government has said strike is not the solution to the problem.

The Nainital High Court''s decision was recently challenged in the Supreme Court. However, the apex court also upheld the High Court''s decision.

The court''s decision did not go down well with the government employees who were appointed through the reservation quota. They insist that "the government is taking away our entitlement".

When the employees approached the government, they were told that the court''s order was being followed.

A section of employees has now demanded the state government file a review petition against the decision of Supreme Court and High Court.

"The government may consider taking up the matter only after the end of the state assembly session after March 27," Uttarakhand government spokesperson and Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik told IANS on Saturday.

Responding to a question, the minister said: "Not all workers have gone on strike... strike is not the solution to any problem." --IANS