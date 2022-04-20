Uttarakhand: Governor KK Paul Praises UPES For Contributing To Skill Development

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Governor K K Paul on Saturday praised University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES) for providing vocational training to young people of the state to improve their technical skills and employability. �It is laudable that the university is training women from nearby villages in vermicomposting, communication, tailoring and beautician skills,� he said at the university�s 14th annual convocation programme. He also praised the university for launching a unique initiative of adopting 51 young schoolgirls who are provided with books, bags and bicycles and counselled to stand on their own feet. Calling for steps to promote excellence in the learning process, the Governor said it is important to put in place a regulatory mechanism so that there is no �commoditisation of education�. He said UPES had created a �skills ecosystem� which is commendable in this era of skill development. �It has created its own space in engineering, management and legal education through innovative and industry specific courses. This has created pools of excellence within the university,� the Governor said.The Governor awarded gold medals to excellent students, besides conferring graduation degrees on 1,854 students from 53 different programmes.