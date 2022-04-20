Uttarakhand: Four districts account for 77% of total COVID-19 cases

Dehradun: Four of the districts in Uttarakhand have reported 77 per cent of the state's total COVID-19 cases.

As per the State's Health Department, these four districts are Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital, which comprises a total of 17,580 COVID-19 cases. While the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached closer to 24,000.

Among these four districts, Haridwar recorded the highest number of positive cases at over 5,000, followed by Dehradun (about to cross 5,000-mark), Udham Singh Nagar (4,209) and Nainital (3,135).

The COVID-19 infection rate in the state has increased from 4.62 per cent to 5.60 per cent.

State Health Secretary Amit Negi told ANI that the government has ordered the District Magistrates (DMs) to increase the contact tracing and testing capacity in Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital.

"The state government has also acquired all the ICU beds in private hospitals to combat COVID-19. There are 20,000 beds available in the state," Negi said.

Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state will also be kept in home isolation. —ANI