Uttarakhand: Dharasu Power Station Registers Record Production

Dharasu Power Station of Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd. (UJVNL) in Chinyalisaur block of Uttarkashi district has set a new record in power production.Mohammed Gulfisha, General Manager of UVJNL informed that Dharasu Power Station, situated in Neri village having a power load of 304 MW, achieved the milestone by producing 7.388 (average load of 307. 88 MW) million units of electricity on Wednesday.Earlier, the power station recorded the highest electricity production of 7.273 (average load of 303.4 MW) million units on June 25, 2018. —ANI