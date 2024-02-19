Uttarakhand: DGP Issues Guidelines For Smooth Conduct Of Lok Sabha Polls 2024

Dehradun: In view of the safe conduct of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, necessary guidelines were issued by the Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Abhinav Kumar to the area in-charges and all the district in-charges through video conference at the police headquarters today in Dehradun.

The DGP has directed that flawless security arrangements should be ensured as per the security category given to the VVIPs coming to the state during the elections and flawless security arrangements should be ensured as per the security standards in the rallies proposed given the elections.

DGP Kumar has instructed the police officers of the range and districts to ensure flawless security arrangements by taking special precautions during the proposed tour programs of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in the districts of Uttarakhand given the recent passing of the UCC bill in the state. Personnel should also be appointed in plain clothes.

The Lok Sabha polls are slated to be held in April-May this year.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand assembly, earlier this month, passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which ensures the formulation and implementation of similar laws for all communities in the state. Once the proposed UCC Bill is in place, "live-in relationships" will have to get registered under the law within 1 month from the "date of entering into the relationship. "To live in a live-in relationship, adults will have to obtain consent from their parents. The bill also imposes a complete ban on child marriage and introduces a uniform process for divorce. The Code provides equal rights to women of all religions in their ancestral property.

As per the UCC Bill, the age for marriage will be 18 for women and 21 for men in all communities. Marriage registration is mandatory in all religions and marriages without registration will be invalid. No divorce petition will be allowed to be filed after one year of marriage. —ANI