Uttarakhand: CM Dhami Visits Mayawati Ashram In Champawat

Champawat (U'khand): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the famous Mayawati Ashram in Champawat on Friday.

Regarding his visit, CM told ANI that this ashram is a spiritual centre in itself.

"It is a centre of energy, a centre of meditation and a centre of yoga. When one visits this centre, one receives inspiration from here and their minds experience tranquilly, fresh ideas, and new directions," he added.

CM said that he constantly comes here whenever he has time.

"I will meet Swamiji and other devotees here and also take guidance from them," he added.

The Chief Minister said that this meditation centre always inspires him and he is going to stay in the ashram tonight. This Advaita Ashram, Mayawati, is a branch of the Ramakrishna Math, which was founded on 19 March 1899 at the behest of Vivekananda, by his disciples James Henry Sevier and Charlotte Sevier. Today it publishes the original writings of Vivekananda. As an ashram dedicated to the study and practice of Advaita Vedanta, no images or idols of Ramakrishna are also worshipped and no paintings were kept in the premises in accordance with the ideals of the ashram set by Vivekananda. —ANI