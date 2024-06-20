Uttarakhand: CM Dhami holds high-level meeting over law and order

Following the murder of a real estate agent in Dehradun, CM Dhami reiterated zero tolerance towards crime, ensuring swift action by arresting the main culprit within 24 hours.

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday held a high-level meeting with officials on various issues related to law and order at his official residence.

During this, instructions were given to run the verification drive going on in the state more strictly.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to make a detailed action plan and complete all the preparations for the efficient management and operation of the Kanwar Yatra to be held in the state.

Along with this, he also directed to do a complete background check of the people buying land in Uttarakhand.

CM Dhami said that our state is 'Devbhoomi', and there is no place for crime and criminals here. He said that better law and order is very important for any developing state and our government is determined to maintain a peaceful and fear-free environment in the state.

After the murder of a real estate agent in Dehradun, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated on Tuesday that no matter how big or small the culprit, no one will be allowed to disrupt the atmosphere of Devbhoomi.

On the murder of a property dealer in Dobhal Chowk in Dehradun, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami bluntly said, "Whether the miscreant is small or big, no one will be allowed to spoil the atmosphere of Devbhoomi," as per the Uttarakhand CMO.

The CMO further added that property dealer Ravi Badola was shot dead by miscreants near Dobhal Chowk in the Raipur area on Sunday. Two of Ravi's associates were also injured.

As soon as the incident came to light, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed the DGP to take strict action in the matter. The police have arrested the main miscreant in an encounter within 24 hours. A total of five miscreants have been arrested in connection with the incident, the Uttarakhand CMO added.

—ANI