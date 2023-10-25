Uttarakhand: CM Dhami expresses grief after car with six people skids off road in Lakhanpur

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over an accident near Lakhanpur on the Dharchula-Lipulekh Road on Tuesday morning.

Six people were feared dead after their car skidded off the road and rolled approximately 500 metres down a gorge on Tuesday morning.

According to sources, a team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) arrived at the scene and launched a rescue operation to look for the missing occupants of the vehicle.

The rescue operation was suspended as the evening set in and will resume on Wednesday morning.

According to sources, owing to the steep gorge through which the car went down, the rescue personnel couldn't reach the missing occupants on Tuesday.

Further reports are awaited.

—ANI