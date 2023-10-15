Uttarakhand: CM Dhami Calls On Guv Gurmit Singh, Discusses Important Issues Related To State

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday called on Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan yesterday. The officials had a detailed discussion on various important issues.

According to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), "Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh at Raj Bhavan on Saturday evening."

"On this occasion, the Chief Minister had a detailed discussion with the Governor on various important issues related to the development of the state including the preparations being conducted for the successful organization of Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit-2023," read the official statement. Earlier, CM Dhami instructed the top officials of the government to realize the vision given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Pithoragarh district, said a press release from the CMO.

In the meeting of officials at the Chief Minister's residence on Saturday, CM Dhami directed the officials to complete the development works being carried out in the border areas on a priority basis, said the official statement.

According to the press release, the Uttarakhand CM also expressed the need for integrated efforts for effective implementation of the schemes run by the state and central governments for the development of marginal areas.

He said that PM Modi has a special attachment towards the state of Uttarakhand and this clearly visible during his visits to Uttarakhand from time to time, stated the official release.

Dhami further said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the double-engine government is committed to bringing Uttarakhand into the category of leading states of the country by the year 2025 and we all will have to commit our lives in this direction. —ANI