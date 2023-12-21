Uttarakhand: CM Dhami Approves Family Welfare Sub-Centre In Uttarkashi

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday gave a nod for the establishment of a Family Welfare sub-centre in the Uttarkashi district.

The family sub-centre will be formed under the Bhatwadi development block.

The Chief Minister has also given financial and administrative approval of Rs 13.34 lakh for the establishment of the Family Welfare Sub-centre along with necessary personnel.

According to the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare, this health sub-centre will benefit a population of 3,424 people.

Gram Panchayat Pata under the Bhatwadi development block of Uttarkashi district fulfills the Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) (3000 for hilly areas and 5000 for urban areas), for this a recommendation for the establishment has also been given by the Chief Medical Officer, Uttarkashi district. Sub-centres work at the grassroots level providing healthcare to people. —ANI