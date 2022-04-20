Uttarakhand: Cloudburst Reported In Nainital, Some People Sustain Injuries

A cloudburst was reported in a village of Ramgarh in Nainital district of Uttarakhand on Tuesday.Teams of police and administration were rushed to the spot.Speaking to media, Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Preeti Priyadarshini informed that some injured persons have been rescued from the spot."Some injured have been rescued from the spot where cloudburst occurred in a village of Ramgarh in Nainital district, their actual number is yet to be ascertained," she said.Earlier in the day, Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli district was blocked due to debris at seven places following incessant rains over the last 48 hours. An under-construction bridge over the Chalthi River in Champawat got washed away due to a rise in water level today.Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today to take stock of the situation arising due to heavy rains in the state.As a precautionary measure, the Badrinath Char Dham Yatra has been halted, and passengers en route to Badrinath Temple were stopped in safe places. According to the Chamoli district administration, 2,500 devotees, who had gone to Badrinath, are still stationed at the Badrinath Temple waiting for the national highway to re-open as it is blocked due to falling debris following incessant rains in the districts.Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had a telephonic conversation with Dhami today to provide necessary assistance to the pilgrims from the state, who are stranded there due to natural calamity and rains.Dhami on Monday took a detailed review of the situation. —ANI