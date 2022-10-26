Uttarakhand: Case Against Former DGP, Seven Others For Illegal Possession Of Forest Land

Dehradun: Former Uttarakhand DGP B S Sidhu and seven others have been booked for an illegal possession of forest land and subsequently cutting 25 "sal" trees.

The case has been registered at the Rajpur police station by Mussoorie Divisional Forest Officer Ashutosh Singh after getting permission from the Uttarakhand government, police said here.

A police officer said it was alleged in the complaint that Sidhu in 2012 bought one and half hectares of land in Virgirwali village of the Mussoorie forest division and cut 25 "sal" trees.

On receiving information, the state Forest Department conducted an inquiry, in which it came to light that the trees were planted on reserve forest land.

The Forest Department had also challaned Sidhu.

Later, the registry of the land in Sidhu's name was also cancelled and permission was sought from the government to file a case against him.

Sidhu has been the Director General of Police from September 2013 to April 2016. The case has been registered under Sections 420, 424, 467, 468, 471 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code. —PTI