Uttarakhand: Car Falls Into Tehri Lake, Two Bodies Recovered

New Tehri: Four people, including two siblings, are feared drowned after the car they were travelling in fell into the Tehri lake here, police said on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Diksha Rawat (23) and Ashish Rawat (22) while the search for Diksha''s brother Abhishek Rawat (25) and driver Avtar Singh Rana (52) is underway, the official said.

The accident occurred past midnight on Tuesday when the car which was on way to Ukhimath from Dehradun slipped off the Tehri-Bipuram motor road and fell into the lake.

A search was launched on Wednesday evening after it was reported to the police that the car had not reached its destination, Tehri SSP Yogendra Rawat said.

A broken parapet near Zero Bridge on the motor road and scattered bags and clothes suggested that the car had met with an accident, he said.

A joint search by police and state Disaster Response Force led to the recovery of a man and a woman on Thursday morning from the lake.

The search continues for two more persons who were in the car, Rawat said. The car was pulled out of the lake with the help of a crane. —PTI