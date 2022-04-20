Uttarakhand: Body of woman found under debris of her razed house

Pithoragarh: A woman''s body was recovered on Thursday from underneath a heap of rubble more than a month after her house collapsed following a cloudburst in Dhamigaon village of Bangapani sub-division in Pithoragarh district, police said.

Bishna Devi, who had been missing since July 27 when a cloudburst razed her house to the ground, was found dead when the villagers were scouring the debris in search of household goods, sub-inspector Pradeep Joshi said.

The body of her son Hayat Singh who had also been buried alive under the debris along with his mother had been found a day after the incident, he said. —PTI