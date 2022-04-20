Uttarakhand: Biker swept away in flooded rivulet

Gopeshwar (Uttarakhand): A biker was washed away by the swift currents of a rivulet flooded by heavy rains between Tharali and Gwaladam in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Monday, police said.





The motorcyclist was trying to cross the swollen Lolti rivulet when he lost balance of the vehicle and was swept away by its swirling waters, Tharali Station House Officer (SHO) Dhwaj Vir Singh said.





Locals informed the police about the incident after which a search operation was launched, he said.





The bike got stuck about 100 metres downstream but the man was washed away. He has not been found yet, the SHO said.

—PTI

